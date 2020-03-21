CORONAVIRUS UNDER "HEAT" REVIEW

In China where the Corona virus is purported to have originated, the atmospheric temperature is normally 19 degree Celsius, and during the winter it runs down to 12 degree, which excavates that China is largely a country that is most often very cold.
Now, whether intensionally bred in a laboratory as being claimed by conspiracy theories, or originated naturally, the fact is the virus originated in a very cold environment and is conditioned to be very effective under cold weathers.
According to new research conducted by a renown chinese pathologist and a professor at the University of Hon kong, John Nicholls, buttressed by a team of scientists at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, HIGHER TEMPERATUREs AFFECTS THE SURVIVAL OF THE NEW CORONA VIRUS.
The research shows that the Coronavirus survives longer time under lower temperature than higher temperature. It say the activeness of the virus is subseptible to "HEAT".
Notably, during the same time that China was heavily under its siege, the COVID-19 failed to spread significantly to countries immediately south of China which had higher weather conditions.
Their research is based on one of the world’s first lab-grown copies of SARS-CoV-2.
WHY AM I PROVIDING THIS INFORMATION?
My intent is to let you know that Africa which normally has higher atmospheric temperature stands a better chance of easily defeating the Corona virus than other countries where it is usually cold. To dispel the overwhelming panic and encourage us to compose ourselves well and adhere to the preventive measures to the letter. If we do, because of our advantage of higher atmospheric temperatures which make the virus short-lived, we will conveniently combat and defeat the Corona virus.
In Liberia, particularly in March when the hottest temperatures are exerted, we aught to be wise to effectively utilize the few hot weeks we have ahead in eradicating the virus before getting in May when the rains begins to come and the temperature reactively too begin the drop, creating a more suitable environment for the effectiveness and transmission of the virus.
Knowledge, they say, is power.
We are already aware of the preventive measures. Let us follow them to the code to ensure a safe Liberia that will most possibly, by the grace of God be Corona virus-free in the shortest possible time.
Politics should be buried. Let us put our politcal and whatever differences we have with each other and join hands in confidently combating this strange and very deadly virus.
United We stand and divided we fall. Unity is strength.
God bless us all, God bless Mama Liberia.
