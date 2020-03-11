The Beauty of Children

A LADY RAISED 3 grandchildren because they had lost their mother and father in an accident. The lady was evangelical, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday she went to church. On a Thursday the lady went to church and left at her house the 3 grandchildren, one with 13 years, and last with 2 YEARS AND 8 months. He gave them a kiss and said: as soon as the service is over, I'll be And she went to church.
The 2-Year-old baby playing, takes a ferrinho and then introduces it into the outlet, and inevitable gets an electric charge and gets stuck in the
The older brothers, in an attempt to help the younger, grab the boy and also receive the electric charge, the 3 in a strong current of energy and lose their lives together, one trying to help the other. The neighbors realize what happened and called an ambulance, but the boys were already dead when help arrived.
Grandma arriving from church, was informed of what happened rush to hospital, found the children already covered in white sheets.
Grandma got down and started praying. Lord Jesus I did not go to prostitution, I was in your house loving you, I left the children for your care, why did this evil come upon my
While she prayed, the children breathe again, doctors were fall and reaction, because the children had arrived dead to the hospital.
Doctors tried to find an explanation and couldn't and they said:
How is this possible? The kids came back to life!!!
In tears that grandma said:
God does not doubt, just believe and the rest he will do. He knows our intentions, and decisions. He knows and knows our hearts and thoughts.
Reflection:
Tragedies happen in our life, some are inevitable, but miracles only our God has the power to operate.
