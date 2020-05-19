IMPORTANT ILLNESSES PLUM LEAVES CAN CURE

A mango is always everybody’s delight especially when it’s ripe. But did you know its leaves are also healthy and beneficial? Sure you didn’t know that. According to research, Mango leaves contain quite a lot of vitamins and antioxidants which makes it very medicinal and highly beneficial. This post will show you the amazing benefits of mango leaves that would make you change your mind about it.
1.Respiratory Problems
Mango leaves are effective in treating all kinds of respiratory problems including Cold, asthma, and bronchitis. It is even used to cure a cough and regain lost voice. You can take mango tea daily to treat respiratory problems or you can take the decoction which is made by made by boiling mango leaves in water with a little honey.
2.Treats/ Regulates Diabetes
The mango leaves are very treating and managing diabetes. The tender leaves of the mango tree contain tannins called anthocyanidins, which help in treating early diabetes. The leaves are dried and powdered or used as an infusion to treat the same. The leaves are also rich in 3-beta-taraxerol and ethyl acetate. These compounds combine with insulin to activate GLUT4 and they also stimulate glycogen synthesis.
3.Prevents/Treats Abdominal Pain
Mango leaves are good at preventing and overcoming various problems or disorders in the stomach. All you need to do is to put some mango leaves in warm water then cover the container and leave it overnight. The next morning, strain the water and drink on an empty stomach. Do it regularly to act as a good abdominal tonic and help to prevent various stomach ailments.
4.Fights Restlessness
For people suffering from restlessness due to anxiety, the mango leaves is a good home remedy. Add a few mango leaves to your bath water. This helps in relaxing and refreshing your body.
5.Reduces The Risk Of Hypertension
Mango leaves are rich in hypotensive compounds which help in bringing down high blood pressure. They protect the blood vessels; strengthen them and prevent them from being blocked or narrowed. Mango leaves are also effective in treating varicose veins.
6.Treats Kidney Ailment
Mango leaves help treat kidney stones and gallbladder stones. The daily intake of a finely ground powder of mango leaves with water kept in a tumbler overnight helps in breaking the stones and flushing them out.
7.Cures Dysentery
They are very helpful in treating bleeding dysentery. The leaves dried in a shade should be powdered and then be taken with water two to three times a day to stop dysentery.
8.Treats Fever
Mango leaves are effective in bringing down high body temperature during a fever attack. When sick; take mango leave tea or decoction, but don’t take it together with any drug. It should be taken one hour before or after your medicines and always ask your doctor before taking any herbal medicine if it is okay to take it when taking the particular drugs he gave you.
