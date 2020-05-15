LETTER TO MY TO-BE

Young Freda is a technical writer and a human resource personnel of the State run university.
At age 25, she aimed at bringing pride to her family. As the first child and the only graduate, she nourished a dream of ambition.
Now came a time when she must settle down, for the pressure from her family was more than what she could keep up with.
She had no conviction of settling now. She stood her ground with the most perfect dignity.
New thoughts began to bubble up in her imagination.
She crafted some guidelines for the one with whom she will settle.
Dear Mr. To-be;
I hope you're terrific!
I'm not desperate, because I am diligently and patiently waiting on God for you, my Mr. Right.
To be honest, I’m not perfect. I definitely have my flaws.
Here are a few simple guidelines you must adhere to ensure a happy matrimony:
* You must be an effective and Spirit-filled prayer warrior, because I will be your daily prayer point.
*You must have special fasting ability, because when I'm done having my food, yours will be my ultimate target.
*You must be at least 5' 8" or more; I don't want to bend over while giving you “sugar”.
*You must possess six packs, I won't tolerate a pot belly.
* You must harness magnificent dress sense.
*You must not allow any of your relatives to visit our matrimonial home.
*You should ensure that I be served “breakfast in bed”.
There should be a ready meal whenever I return from work.
*You must at all times return home from work before 5pm, failure on your part, you will face my fierce wrath.
*Don't ever raise your hands against me, if you do, I will either punish you at the Shuffling Military Barracks or feed you poison.
*You must be financially stable, because my parents and siblings will be placed on weekly salaries.
* After having two kids, you must retire and remain home as a full time husband and father.
* You must maintain resilience whenever I'm angry or shout at you.
* You must be virtuous man; I have been virtuous in my father's house, I need to rest in my own home.
*Your name must be Wisdom so that you properly apply all you will learn marriage counseling.
* Ensure that we both make it to heaven, because I suffer here and afterwards.
*Most importantly, divorce is not an OPTION.
*Finally, you must get the family requirements for the wedding from my dad.
Having said these, know that your Paradise begins here with me.
Best regards,
Your future wife.
