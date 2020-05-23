Personal Testimony

A friend of mine lost his wife a couple of weeks ago and when his good spirit surprised me a bit he proceeded to give me one of the best testimonies I've heard in a while.
A couple of hours before his wife passed, she all of a sudden seemed to be talking to someone that no one else could see except her. She was excited to see and talk to her grandma who had been dead for a while but then after that Jesus came to her. She conversed with Him with as much great excitement as a weak person could physically show. During the conversation she started making a request for Him to extend her life a little bit so that she could finish up a few things. Right after she made her request she then kept quiet and seemed to be listening to Him talk for about 3 minutes. She kept nodding her head and saying "yes Lord, yes Lord."
When the conversation finished and she seemed to be back to reality, her husband (my friend) asked her what it was all about. She said she had talked to her grandma and also Jesus. Her husband said yes he heard all that she was saying but wanted to know what Jesus said back to her. She replied that He said he would give her a couple more hours to say goodbye. My friend insisted that there was more and wanted to know every single word Jesus said but she said she couldn't tell him because Jesus told her not to tell. She then proceeded to start giving her husband instructions on what to do after she was gone.
My friend then told me "I have experienced first hand that God does exist. He was in my house. My wife died a couple of hours after that and was peaceful as she departed. My life now has a different meaning. As I was caught between sorrowfully missing my wife, I asked God for a hug and I can't really explain what happened but a very bright light came and went inside me. I felt the best peace anyone could ever imagine, from my head to my toes. God had given me a heavenly hug." -END OF TESTIMONY
We all have a part to play in this world. None of us can lay claim to the things of this earth for it belongs to Him and will always belong to Him. Although we do not see Him with our physical eyes, He is out there and is intimately involved in the affairs of this world and in our personal affairs. May we acknowledge Him daily in our lives and start paying attention to Him as He speaks to us through the new heart He gave us when we first believed in Him. PAY ATTENTION to and the Holy Spirit will tell you when you have wronged God and your fellow man.
Father, we worship you and adore you and thank you for everything. We ask you for the strength to turn from our evil ways and to say no to the life that puts a frown on your face. With your help we will overcome. We ask this in the mighty name of Jesus, your son.
Have a good week everyone.
