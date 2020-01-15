WHY THE POOR REMAIN POOR

|VISION SANDO
A great man once said "if you take all the money in the world and distribute them equally among people, after a while all the money will go back to their original owners". Why?
The poor are mainly consumers and the rich are mainly investors. Show me a POOR man and I'll show you a man who
P - Passes
O - Over
O - Opportunities
R - Repeatedly.
A man who sees challenges in every opportunity instead of seeing opportunity in every challenge. Being a MAN is not a title, it's a responsibility. It means you have to answer financially in the
M - Morning
A - Afternoon and
N - Night.
You must take great risks to receive greater rewards. You must plan and strategize, you must value profit not wages, you must be focused and you must be determined if you want good success.
*"The worst people on earth to serve are the POOR PEOPLE"* POOR: *meaning* "Passing Over Opportunities Repeatedly"
*See the reasons below:*
1)Give them for free, they will think it is a trap.
2)Tell them it's a small investment, they will say you can't earn much.
3)Tell them to come in BIG, they will say "I don't have any money".
4)Tell them to try new things, they will say "no experience; has it been proven to work? Who has gained from it before?".
5)Tell them it's a traditional business, they'll say "it's too HARD to do".
6)Tell them it is a new business model, they will say "I don't do network marketing and how many years has this business model been existing?".
7)Tell them to run a shop, they will say "I will be tied down, I'll have no freedom".
8)Tell them to follow a 1-year business plan, they will say "it's too long. Please, I can't wait for so long".
9)Ask them what can they do? They will say "I can do ANYTHING".
10)They like to ask friends who are as hopeless as themselves to get their opinions. Even the Holy Book acknowledges the fact that blind people don't lead blind people.
11) They think more than a University Professor and do less than a blind man.
Penny wise, Pound foolish.
One major challenge POOR people have is "LACK OF ACTION!" They enjoy their comfort zone, dwelling and swimming in their "own type of knowledge". Anything beyond their reason "can't work, and therefore it is fraudulent"
Remember: It's RISKY to take a RISK, but it's even RISKIER not to take any risk at all.
*BE POSITIVE*
*BE SMART*
*BE PRO-ACTIVE*
*Learn to try out new things*
*The world is not ruled only by prayer warriors but by mental warriors.*
Thinking is the highest paying job in every field.
Make time to think *CREATIVELY & STRATEGICALLY*.
