DON'T MARRY A CHILD:

He cheats on you and you go crying to his friend
He assures you that he would talk some sense into
him.
He cheats again and you end up in his sister's
arms crying like your life has been brought to an
abrupt end. She still promises to talk to him and yet there is no change.
He cheats again and this time you cannot take it
You go crying before his mum and she pleads wit
you to be patient with him!
He keeps on cheating
You keep on crying and they keep on talking
LADY... for how long??? It doesn't matter if he
cries along with you too. Apologies mean nothing when he keeps doing what he is sorry about...
One beautiful day, His mum asks to see you and just when you think you want to hear something beautiful. She drops the bomb shell 'Please, I really want you to move on with your life and forget about my son Another woman is pregnant for him and i don't want my son to be a polygamist' oooh, like what were you expecting?
You seriously think that a mother woul support he
son in marrying a girl when another is pregnant
for him?? LADIES, please wake up from your slumber and face it;
*You are a getting married to a 'child' If they
have to keep talking to him about you.
*Apologies do not mean anything if he keeps doing
what he is sorry about.
*Ohh please, respect yourself! Do you have to
keep talking about your relationship to everyone?
Have you considered what marriage will be
like?
*You are more than an option. Even if yo have
wasted a good number of years o him, it is still
better than wasting your entire future. It hurts,i know but isn't it better than hurting everyday of your life?
You ain't safe with a cheating man
(Hiv and other deadly diseases are still much
around,let's live well)
The girl who got pregnant for him isn't too.. The
fact that there's no perfect man on earth doesn't
mean that you should end up with a beast
There are still decent and responsible men who
stick to their vows so do not die in the hands of a
cheating man
Do not buy into the myth that all men cheat! Not
all men do.
A Word They Say... IS ENOUGH FOR THE WISE
No comments:
Post a comment