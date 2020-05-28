Hello everyone, please meet Miss Abigail A. Dorbor, an alumni of the Issac A. David Sr. Memorial School (graduated 2016), and a current student at the University of Liberia studying Sociology (major) and English. She is currently the Secretary General for the Sociology and Anthropology Student Association (SASA) at the University of Liberia, and the present captain of the Liberia College of Social Sciences and Humanities debate team. Furthermore, she is an astute member of the Lux-In-Tenebris Honors College of the University of Liberia.
Miss Dorbor is not only an influencer at school, but at church also. Presently, she serves as Youth President for her local church, the Stephen Trowen Nagbe United Methodist Church. She also works as an office assistant at the Deborah K. Moore B and D Model School where she aid in the establishment of the school first girls’ club. In 2016, she participated in the Devine’s Events and Consultancy debate tournament, (which is now called Youth for Change Inter-high school Debate Tournament) and triumphantly took her almar mater to the winner position. As Captain of the Liberia College of Social Sciences and Humanities debate, she had also led her college to victory against the Thomas J.R. Faulkner College of Science and Technology, making the Liberia college the current debate champion at the University of Liberia.
Miss Dorbor is an inspirational leader who motivates young people to become a better version of themselves. She is passionate about girl's education and rights as well as gender equity and equality. She loves reading, public speaking and blogging. As a blogger, Miss Dorbor runs her own blog called Straight_out_of_UL on Instagram. She believes that the University of Liberia can only move forward with the collective efforts of the University's administration, the Government of Liberia and the student body. Thus, she uses her blog, Straight_out_of_UL to promote the University by posting positive news and happenings of the school.
As a Sociology student, her source of admiration is every social scientist who has made it their duty to solve society’s problems. Miss Dorbor aspires to become a lawyer after her undergraduate studies.
Her favorite quote is “And one day she discovered that she was fierce, and strong, and full of fire, and that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears.” – Mark Anthony
Keep shining the light Scholar Abigail...
