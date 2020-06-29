AGRO TECH LIBERIA HOST FOOD SECURITY DISCUSSION TO POST COVID-19

Are you concern about what our food security will be post COVID-19? Do you want to hear from agriculture stakeholders on what their experiences are and what they are doing now and plan to do for Liberia food security post COVID-19? Here is an opportunity to be a part of the conversation that will shape the future of agriculture in Liberia🇱🇷. Join the conversation on Facebook live as we present you panel discussion with some agriculture actors on Food security post COVID-19, what needs to be done and how. Listen to agriculture stakeholders share their professional thoughts and recommendations for food self-reliance post COVID-19. Check the flyer for the date and time.
No comments:
Post a comment