WHAT IS A SALARY?

work done.
The big question is which type do you earn?
1. ONION SALARY : - You grab it, you open it, and you cry.
2. STORM SALARY : - You don’t know when it’s coming or going.
3. MENSTRUAL SALARY : - It comes once a month and lasts only four
days.
4. MAGIC SALARY : - You touch it and it disappears.
5. AMNESIA SALARY : - You can’t remember what you spent it on.
6. TIME TRAVELLING SALARY : - You spend it paying various debts even
before you collect it.
7. ACTIVE SALARY : - Once you stop working, it stops.
But there is another one called *RESIDUAL INCOME*
What is Residual Income?
You work once, and it keeps paying you over and over and over again even AFTER you have stopped working.
Whether it's magic salary, amnesia salary or onion salary, the moment it STOPS coming, your life becomes unbearable.
Financial LITERACY is the tool needed to TRANSFORM your salary into a RESIDUAL INCOME, so you can create financial freedom and time freedom.
ONLY YOUR INVESTMENT can keep you going even after all the onions, amnesty, traveling, active salaries have left you drenched.
Research has it that the poorest group of people in the world are Salary earners, next to beggars.
They live in a vicious cycle of poverty managed on 30 days. Salary is continuously being awaited every month and any slight delay brings about heartbreaking anxiety, pressure and disappointment.
Salary Is a short term solution to a life time problem.
Salary alone cannot solve your money problems. You need multiple sources of income to balance.
The tax returns form contains about 11 income streams, salary is just one.Don't live Your Life fishing with just one hook, there are many fishes in the ocean.
Salary Is the value someone has put on your effort, How much do you value yourself?
You can't increase in value, unless you VALUE yourself differently.
Life Is a trade off between time, effort and reward. To be rewarded more, you have to become more valuable.
Most salary earners end up poor in the long and short term.
SALARY IS THE BRIBE YOU'RE GIVEN TO FORGET YOUR DREAMS
Am not saying you shouldn't work, but at least, have a plan B👌🏿
