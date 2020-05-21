LUX BIODIARY -PUSH FOR GREATNESS

This platform is a academic forum used to motivate and inspire students of the University Of Liberia that are massively contributing to the society from diverse scientific fields of study and using them as a motivation for others.
Meanwhile, we look forward to reference your impacts, contributions and engagements both on and off the University Of Liberia to inspire your peers and other youth in and out of Liberia.
This platform is also meant for networking, where students of diverse scientific background (UL) identifying their importance and building connections.
As the name implies "Lux Biodiary ", our recognition will mainly spotlight on all significant services rendered to humanity and using them to mode the minds of your peers.
As it is often said: "Give the flower to a man when he's alive, the "Lux Biodiary " is the amplifier that will publicly signal, recognize and aligning your unseen efforts and sacrifices you've doled to humanity.
The Lux Biodiary Expectations for candidate wanting to be feature..
The following will be needed:
1. INTRODUCTION
This shall include your name, date of birth, status and name of current college at UL (and the name of another school, if you're in two Universities), achievement(s), current workplace and position if possible.
2. CONTRIBUTIONS
This shall include your past and present engagements, impacts, work or services you've doled to humanity. It must also be given by the name of the organization or workplace along with their objectives.
3. Candidate source of admiration as relate to his/her field of study and their hope in the future based on their initial contributions.
4. CANDIDATE FAVORITE QUOTE.
5. A PICTURE OF THE CANDIDATE.
Note that all the required documents by candidate must be channel to the Lux Biodiary Email account for proper rectification.
Email: luxbiodiary20@gmail.com
We're honor 🙌