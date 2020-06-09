CAREER PLANNING TRAINING

Are you a youth and finding it difficult in planning your career goals? Do you wonder about what best suits you in life as you go on a daily hustle?
Do you have interest in becoming an entrepreneur?
Have you whether asked yourself this question"what makes one a good and successful entrepreneur?
Then, join Passion for Youth Education as she presents a three day Summit on Entrepreneurship and Career Planning.
Venue: WhatsApp
Date : June 23-25 2020
Credentials
•Make a payment of 150LD through mobile money.
•Sent a screenshot of your payment and a professional photo for your flyer.
Benefits
√Flyer
√Certificate
√Networking
√Knowledge on how to plan your career goals
√Knowledge on how to become a successful entrepreneur
Contacts for payment
Nuwo David
0886185685
0778239008
Jacob Kollie
0880112017
Follow this link to join
