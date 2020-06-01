MESSAGE TO ALL THE GUYS INCLUDING YOU

You saw a beautiful girl, you like her.. You fought tirelessly to win her heart.
You wake up in the middle of the night to text her messages...You swore you love her..You call her pet names...You adore all her imperfections...You love whatever she puts on...You spend all time with her without complaining...You clean her face and wipe her tears...You gently won her heart..You made her believe in you...
She came to trust you... You assured her that you will always be there for her... You gave her hope... Now, she believed you are different... She believes she has found love again... She threw her pride away... She forgot that value she attached to herself... She has refused everyone that competes with you for her...
Therefore you could now hold her phone all day long... She now tells everyone that care to hear that she has found Him at last and now you are thinking of how best to break up with her...You begin to avoid her. Her presence now choke you up... Her voice now irritates you... She is now cheap to you..
YOU YELLED AT HER OVER LITTLE ISSUES... You now clearly see where she had stretch marks...You now see that her english is filled with blunders...She is suddenly from a poor background and she is not your class/type. REMEMBER THIS...
Every act on earth has pay back & payback always comes in the right proportion... You deceived her and had your ways and now you think she is cheap... You were only fortunate... With time she will forget you but you always remember that you will also receive disappointments where you had full hope.....
SO GUYS, CHANGE YOUR BEHAVIORS, LETS NOT USE THE LADIES AND LEAVE THEM LIKE TRASH....!!!
Love is a beautiful thing!
