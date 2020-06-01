HOW TO RESPECT YOUR SELF IN LIFE

*(1)Stop Looking for who is not looking for you.*
*(2)Stop begging.*
*(3)Stop saying more than is necessary.*
*(4) When people disrespect you, confront them immediately.*
*(6) Reduce how you visit some people, especially if they don't reciprocate it.*
*(7) Invest in yourself. Make yourself happy.*
*(8)Stop entertaining gossip about other people.*
*(9) Think before you talk. 90% of how people value you is what comes out of your mouth.*
*(10)Always look your best, Dress the way you should be addressed.*
*(11)Be an achiever. Get yourself busy with your goals.*
*(12)Respect your time.*
*(13) Don't stay in a relationship where you don't feel respected and valued. Please walk away .*
*(14)Learn to spend money on yourself. that's how people will learn to spend on you.*
*(15) Be scarce sometimes.*
*(16) Be a giver more than a receiver.*
*(17)Don't go where you are not invited. And when invited don't over stay your welcome.*
*(18) Treat people exactly the way they deserve.*
*(19)Except they owe you money, three call attempts is enough. If they value you they will return your call.*
*(20) Be good at what you do. Be the best.*
