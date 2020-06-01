WOMEN ARE PRICELESS

A lot of men act like they are doing a woman a favor by asking for her hand in marriage but let's think about this. She changes her name, changes her home, leaves her family, moves in with you, builds a home with you, gets pregnant for You and bears children for you.
Pregnancy destroys her body. She gets fat. Almost give up in the labour room due to the unexplainable pains of childbirth. Even the kids she delivers bear your name till the day she dies.
Everything she does benefits you. So who is really doing who a favour? Dear Men, appreciate your woman today because it is not easy to be a Woman. Being a woman is Priceless!!!! Too bad so many women of today don't even know their values.
God Bless The Women!..
