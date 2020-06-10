10 THINGS THAT KILLS A GIRL :- CHECK IT OUT!!

1. When she sees her boyfriend talking to other
girls.. and the girl starts flirting...!
2. when her boyfriend and her are texting & the
guy doesn't text her back fast enough...!
3. when her boyfriend has the same class as her n he ignores her n hangs out with other friends...!
4. when she sees her boyfriend checking out other girls while she's with him...!
5. when she has to wait outside the movie theaters looking like a loner while she waits for her boyfriend that's 20 minutes late...!
6. when her boyfriend acts like hes going to break up with her... he doesnt even have to act... its a vibe...!
7. when she holds her hand out for her boyfriend to hold, and he just keeps walking...!
8. when her boyfriend acts like he is going to get her something special n he was just suggesting
something... so she has to buy it herself...!
9. when her boyfriend doesnt care about her 1week, 1 month, 1 year anniversary. and everything in between..they are all special to her...!
10. when she tells her boyfriend she loves him.
n he says he loves her back, only because he wants to get into her pants..! So, Guys..
PLEASE dont do any of these...these are the reasons that can make a girl cry... there are more, but these are some of the most important...!
